For Sale: Suzuki Samurai with a 12A

This 1987 Suzuki Samurai is for sale outside of Portland, Oregon with an asking price of $2,500. These came from the factory with a 1.3 L inline-four however that was replaced at some point with a 1.2 L 12A rotary from a first gen Mazda RX-7. These engines produce 100 hp (75 kW) fresh so there’s no telling how much this makes after sitting for a while. The owner claims the Samurai needs a few things to drive such as a rear axle work and clutch slave cylinder replacement but the engine runs.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Jalopnik