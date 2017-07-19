1984 Winnebego with a Chevy V8 and 4×4 Drivetrain

This 1984 Winnebego Lesharo WR220RD originally came with a 2.0 L turbo diesel inline-four that produced 75 horsepower and four-speed manual transmission. However during a recent restoration the factory powertrain was replaced with a 5.7 L Chevy V8 and heavy duty overdrive transmission. The 4×4 drivetrain is built with a Data 60 axle in front and Dana 70 axle in back. Stopping the heavy RV is left to upgraded Wilwood discs brakes.

Source: eBay via BangShift