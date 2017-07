The owner of this 1967 Camaro has been working on it for the past six years. The factory V8 was replaced with a crate 6.2 L LSA V8 that makes 556-580 horsepower and 551-556 lb-ft of torque. Behind that sits a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. Besides the upgrade in power the car also features a sinister flat black paint, RS grill, Ridetech level 2 air suspension and DSE mini-tubs.

Source: Pro-Touring