For Sale: Mazda RX-8 with a VH45 V8

This Mazda RX-8 is for sale in Cave city, Kentucky with an asking price of $2,600 OBO. Under the hoods sits a 4.5 L VH45DE V8 from a 1994 Infiniti Q45 installed by Swap Shop Garage in Paintsville, Kentucky. The engine produces 278 hp and 294 lb-ft from the factory. It was installed using a Q45 subframe and custom mounts. Behind the engine is an automatic transmission. The front suspension includes S14 knuckles and S13 coilovers. The car has a rebuilt title and none of the gauges work except the gas.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift