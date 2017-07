This 1968 Dodge Charger was filmed going 150.65 mph at 2017 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack. It was able to accomplish this thanks to an all-aluminum Gen 2 HEMI V8 made from a World Products block and Stage V Engineering ported heads. The combo makes 840 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a ProCharger supercharger. Behind the engine sits a Tremec TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission.

Source: 1320 Video