Porsche 911 with a Turbo K20 Update 2

In our previous article owner Scott Girondo was still working on his very unique Porsche 930. Since then the project is complete and made its debut at Turn14 Distribution’s Open House & Car Show which was captured by Speed Academy. This project started when Scott purchased the car with wider Turbo fenders and a LSx V8. He didn’t like the V8 so he changed it to a 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four with a Garrett GTX3076R turbocharger connected to a Porsche G50 transaxle via a custom adapter and flywheel. Listen below as Because Daddy talks with Scott about it and gets to ride along for a test drive.

Source: @Dunk186, Because Daddy, and RT Tuning

