For Sale: 1961 Bentley S2 with a Chevy V8

This 1961 Bentley S2 is for sale in Colleyville, Texas with an asking price of $18,500 OBO. At some point after it rolled out of the factory it was converted to Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II. Then the previous owner switched to a 350 ci Chevy V8 and Turbo 350 automatic transmission 20 years ago. The current owner has upgraded the powertrain with Dart iron heads with larger valves, Edelbrock 1406 carburetor, and a transmission cooler. The brakes and steering hydraulics have been converted to GM products. If you are looking for classic luxury but with some dependable American torque, then this unique sedan might be for you.

Source: Hemmings