Speed Academy decided to reward Peter’s brother by taking his Honda Civic and swapping the engine for a 2.0 L K20Z3 inline-four from a Civic Si. They told him they were going to use it for a high-mileage video however they turned it into a track car thanks to a lot of help from friends. The watch the entire build series below or jump ahead to the end and watch the outcome at the track.

Source: Speed Academy