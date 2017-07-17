Chevelle Wagon with a LSx V8

This 1974 Chevelle wagon received a body-off restoration and was used by Holley as a test vehicle for their LSx products. The car is powered by a 6.0 L LQ9 V8 installed using their Hooker LS Swap mounts and exhaust manifolds. The engine runs a Terminator carburetor and EFI system. However Holley just announced the iron-block V8 will be upgraded with a turbo system. The drivetrain consists of a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission controlled via a Dominator system and a Moser 9″ rear end.

Source: Holley