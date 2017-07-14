Hyundai Excel with a Supercar V8

This Hyundai Excel X3 was built by Liam Hill in Melbourne, Australia to compete in the Australian Sports Sedan series. Liam has been racing it for several years and continued to make changes every season. The car rides on a tube chassis with a custom wide body and carbon fiber roof. For many seasons the Excel was powered by a 2.0 L Nissan SR20VE with Rotrex C38-92 supercharger however he recently switched to a 5.0 L Ford V8 used in the Supercar Championship series that produces 620-650 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a Holinger six-speed dog box transmission and IRS 9″ rear end.

Source: Riverside Racing Hyundai Excel Sports Sedan via The Automotive Obsession