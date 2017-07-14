For Sale: 1986 Ford F-150 on a Monte Carlo Chassis

This 1986 Ford F-150 is for sale in Newberg, Oregon with an asking price of $5,500 OBO. The truck was built by an 73-year-old hot rodder from Eugene Oregon. The builder said the reason he made it was because he had never seen a F-150 that low because of its factory chassis. Power comes from a Chevy 350 ci V8 with a Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor. The drivetrain consists of a Turbo 350 automatic transmission and factory Ford rear end. The front suspension has been converted to air suspension.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift