Nissan R35 with a Turbo LSX

Professional drifter Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni always wanted a Nissan R35 however when he got his chance to build one, he went in a very unique direction. Steve started by sending an unmodified 2009 GTR with only 17,000 miles on the odometer to SB Motorsport. There they completely stripped the car down and dropped it into an acid bath to remove every bit of glue and coating. With a clean canvas the team installed a full roll cage, ST Competition 3-way adjustable suspension, Voodoo13 steering system with Nascar steering column, OBP pedal box, and large Wilwood brakes. The thing that sets this project apart and causes a lot of internet cursing is the 7.4 L LSX454 V8 under the hood. The engine produces 1,200 horsepower and 1,150 lb-ft of torque thanks to a large Garrett GTX4718R turbocharger, ASNU 1500 cc injectors, E85R fuel, and AEM Infinity ECU. Power goes through a Quaife Engineering 69G six-speed sequential transmission through a Competition Clutch triple-disc clutch to a Winters quick-change rear end. The very talented team took three months to complete the project. For more details and photos please visits Speedhunters.

Source: Steve Biagioni FB page, Baggsy Boy UK and Donut Media via Piotr