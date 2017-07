The famous Big Red Camaro went to compete in the Pikes Peak 2017. Rookie drive RJ Gottlieb took 4th place in the Open Class with a time of 11:08. The team switched from a supercharged 598 ci Chevy big-block V8 called “The Elephant” used for top speed mile runs to a naturally-aspirated 555 ci Chevy big-block V8 they call “The Beast” for Pikes Peak. The high-compression 555 ci V8 makes 861 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque to the wheels.

Source: Big Red Camaro and Hillclimb Monsters