Tony and Lucky return to add more power to their 1966 Ford F-100 shop truck project. In the previous episodes the duo installed the truck body over a 2007 Crown Victoria police cruiser rolling chassis. The Crown Vic gave the truck a 4.6 L V8, four-speed automatic transmission, rack and pinion steering, disc brakes, and a four-link rear suspension. In this episode they install a Vortech V3 centrifugal superchager for a gain of 100+ horsepower.

Source: Hot Rod Garage