Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1974 Ford Bronco was built by New Smyrna Beach Performance & Offroad for Ken Block’s wife to celebrate their Anniversary. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 that produces 450+ horsepower. A Ford 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and transfer case find themselves behind the engine connected to a Currie 9″ and Currie Dana 44 axles. The Bronco rides on a Wild Horses 4×4 suspension with KW shocks and Wilwood disc brakes inside 34″ tires.

Source: Ken Block Racing and NSB Performance