Beetle with a Mid-Engine Buick V8

This 1956 Volkswagen Beetle called “Berlin Buick” was built by Gary Brown of Browns Metal Mods in New York. The Beetle uses a reinforced pan and rides on a custom independent suspension with RideTech air shocks. A custom tube chassis supports an all-aluminum Buick 215 V8 that produces 250-275 horsepower and loud sounds through straight headers that exit under the rear windows. The engine retains the factory stroke but is bored .20 over with a Snider custom ground camshaft and features a Hilborn injection stack converted to electronic control via a Holley ECU.

Source: ScottieDTV