BMW M235i with a M4 Engine

AC Schnitzer’s ACL2 concept vehicle just set a Nürburgring record for a street-legal BMW with a time of 7:25.8. The record was set thanks to Touring Car legend Markus Oestreich. The concept is based on a BMW M235i but powered by a 3.0 L S55B30 twin-turbo inline-six from a M4. These engines from the factory produce 425 horsepower (410 lb-ft of torque) however AC Schnitzer boosted theirs to 570 horsepower. Other impressive stats include a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.9 sec. Although the ACL2 is not for sale they claims it would cost approximately $170,000 (€149,000).

Source: AC Schnitzer and Project Gallery via Carscoops