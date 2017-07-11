Building a Prius with a 1,000 hp Hellcat V8

American Racing Headers in Deer Park, New York is building a project called the “PriuSRT8″ which involves a Toyota Prius and a lot of power. There is very little left of the Toyota Prius besides the outer shell. The car rides on a NHRA certified tube chassis with a lot of custom metal fabrication due to the excessive modifications. Power will come from a 6.2 L Hellcat V8 that will produce 1,000 horsepower thanks to a 4.5 L Whipple supercharger. Behind the engine sits a Tremec Magnum six-speed transmission and Ford 9” rear end built by Midwest Chassis.

Source: American Racing Headers FB page via BangShift