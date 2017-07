Börje Palmgren took his very powerful Mercedes 190 to Maxxtuning in Vrigstad, Sweden for dyno tuning. Under the German sedan’s hood sits a Chevy 350 ci V8 with two Holset HX50 turbochargers. Running on a MaxxECU V1 and E85 fuel, the engine produces a total of 1,627 hp or 1,347 whp at 6,834 rpm.

Below are a few videos from 2008 and 2009 of Börje drag racing the Mercedes.

Source: Maxxtuning