For Sale: 1993 Land Cruiser with a Cummins 6BT

This 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 is for sale with an asking price of $36,000 OBO located in Newberg, Oregon. Power comes from a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT diesel inline-six with a Holset turbocharger that was installed using a Diesel Adapters kit. The drivetrain remains untouched with factory four-speed automatic transmission and electric lockers. The engine features a rebuilt head, injectors, killer dowel pin (KDP) fix, and resealed front cover. The transmission has been upgraded with a CompuShift controller and large cooler. The owner states the SUV gets 22 mpg on the highway. Suspension upgrades include 2″ lift in front with taller springs, adjustable front pan hard bar, Old Man EMU shocks, rebuilt front axle knuckles, and new tie rod and ends.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock