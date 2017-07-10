Custom 1967 Mustang with a Corvette Powertrain Update

Since our last article Kyle Scaife has continued working nights and weekends on his custom 1967 Mustang project. Kyle was originally going to keep the parts of the body from the original Mustang untouched but didn’t want the rust creeping to his nice roll cage. So it now finds itself coated in paint. He has also installed the custom doors, hood, tail panel and LED brake lights. The hood sports a cutout to show off the 5.7 L LS1 V8 connected to a full C5 Corvette drivetrain. Kyle made a few updates videos and a Q&A video I have embedded below. Follow the project’s progress @MustangKyle.

Source: Kyle Scaife and @MustangKyle