Toyota bB with a Twin-Turbo 2JZ

This 2004 Toyota bB (Scion xB) called Project DriftBox was built by Finnish drifter Ville Hietaniemi. Power comes from a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that produces 827 horsepower and 977 Nm of torque to the wheels thanks to 1300 cc injectors and custom twin-turbo system. The bB used to run a Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission but Ville switched to a BMW GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission. From there power goes to a Nissan R34 rear end and Skyline axles. The front brakes and suspension are a combination of custom parts and Nissan 240SX parts.

Source: Project Driftbox FB page and Project Driftbox Youtube