This Subaru Forester called “Project Arkham” was built by Moore Performance in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. The station wagon no longer has a flat-four but is powered by a 5.3 L LSx V8 that produces 554 horsepower and 534 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 1.9 L LSA supercharger and ID850 injectors. The drivetrain consists of a Jake’s Performance 4L80-E four-speed automatic transmission and upgraded Subaru rear end.

Source: Moore Performance and Domin8 Tuning