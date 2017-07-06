Eclipse with a Turbo 2JZ

This second generation Mitsubishi Eclipse was built by Full Power Motors in Pushkino, Russia. Under the hood sits a built 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six in a transverse layout that powers only the front wheels. Engine upgrades include ported head, forged pistons and rods, aftermarket camshaft, and 1600 cc injectors. Running off a Garrett GTX4202 turbocharger and VP Racing Q16 fuel, the engine made 1127 horsepower and 1015 Nm (748.6 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. Power goes through a custom four-speed transmission made from an Evo case and custom gears. The combination took the Eclipse down the quarter-mile strip in 9.121 sec at 275.48 km/h.

Source: FP Motors and FP Motors VK page via Swap Blog