For Sale: BMW 328i Wagon with a Turbo N55

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2009 BMW 328i Wagon is for sale on eBay (affiliate link - we may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) in Waterford, Michigan with a buy-it-now price of $21,999. The E91 wagon came from the factory with a 3.0 L N52B30 inline-six that produced 231 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. However that was not enough power so the owner had a 3.0 L N55B30M0 inline-six and 6MT six-speed manual transmission from a BMW 335i. The new engine produces 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The suspension was upgraded with HR Cup shocks and Sport springs, M3 front control arms and the brakes were improved with 335i units with ECS slotted and drilled rotors.

Source: eBay (affiliate link - we may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) via Jalopnik