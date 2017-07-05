Rudezon Update

It’s been a year since we last wrote about one of our favorite projects called Rudezon. Since our previous article the team has been busy with the finishing touches on their Volvo Amazon 122 powered by an Evinrude 300XP two-stroke V8. Recently the team took the unique project to Tiveden 2 Stroke Festival hosted by Tivedens Motor and that’s where the two videos below are from. Back in the shop the team made a fiberglass front that will reduce weight and make it easier to work on the engine when they are competing at drag strip.

Source: Rudezon