VW Golf with a 1,400+ hp VR6

This Volkswagen Golf Mk2 was built by Donkey TEC in Germany. The company has worked on the car for several years and each time increasing the power. The most recent version is a fully built VR6 engine running a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger and E85 fuel. The finished version made 1,442 horsepower (1,462 PS) and 1,400 Nm (1032.5 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels which they claim is a World Record.

Putting that level of power to four slicks through a 4motion AWD system should result in a pretty fast car. This video is from 2016 when the Golf made 1131 hp and it went 8.47 sec at 167 mph.

Source: Donkey TEC via Piotr