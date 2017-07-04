Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Replica with a BMW V12

This 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 replica is built on a 1977 Corvette chassis and underpinnings. It was powered by a 427 ci V8 with a Richmond five-speed manual transmission. The V8 produced good power but it didn’t produce a sound that matched the appearance. So out went the V8 and in went a 5.4 L M73 V12 from a 1998 BMW 750iL which produces 320 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. To get the engine to fit, the oil pan was changed from a front-sump to a rear-sump and the power brake booster was removed. The owner also removed the unreliable twin ECUs and went with a Megasquirt MS3-Pro and a pair of throttle bodies from a M30.

Source: Bimmer Forums via ESD reader