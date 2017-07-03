Toyota Celica with a 1,000 hp 2JZ

This Toyota Celica RA28 was built by MGT Racing in Nuneaton, UK. The car was built to drag race and features a built 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The engine was upgraded with Wossner forged pistons, Eagle forged rods, Crower 272 camshafts, Q45 trottle body, and dry sump oil system. It produces 1,000+ horsepower to the rear wheels thanks to 2 bar (29 psi) of boost from a Precision turbocharger and ethanol fuel. The drivetrain consists of a TSR Racing Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, aluminum driveshaft, and Chrysler 8.75″ rear end. The powerful combo has delivered the Celica down the quarter-mile in high-8 seconds.

Source: eBay UK and MGT Racing via Yota Nation