MARC Focus with a Coyote V8

This MARC Focus was filmed competing at Imola racetrack for the fifth stop in the 24H Endurance Series. The car was built by MARC Cars in Australia and is driven by VDS Racing Adventures from Belgium in the SP2 class. Power comes from a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with upgraded H-beam rods, forged racing pistons, and PACE Innovations dry sump oiling system. Running on a MoTeC M150 EFI system, the engine produced 500 horsepower at 6,800 rpm. The race car weighs 1,250 kg (2755.7 lb).

Source: VDS Racing Adventures and Italian Supercar Video