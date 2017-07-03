1969 Camaro with a LS3

This 1969 Camaro was built for George Poteet by The Roadster Shop as part of their Survivor Series. The Camaro features their bolt-on SPEC chassis which gives the car several modern advantages such as rack and pinion steering, triangulated 4-link rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Baer 6-piston disc brakes, and wider wheels. Power comes from a 6.2 L LS3 V8 which produces 383 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. The team weighed the Camaro when it was completed and it came in at 3,382 lb with a 54/46 weight bias.

Source: Roadster Shop