AWD Fiat Coupe with a Twin-Turbo Mitsubishi V6

The most powerful engine Fiat used in the Coupe was a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-five that made 217 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. However the owner of this particular Coupe wanted a lot more and took it to Total Race in Russia to make it happen. They chose to use a 3.0 L 6G72 V6 from a Mitsubishi 3000GT and rebuilt it to handle boost from two turbochargers. Running off a ProEFI ECU, the engine produces 700 whp on 98 octane at 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) and 940 whp on C16 at 2.5 bar (36.2 psi). To make sure all the power got to the ground the team also installed an AWD system from a 3000GT including the six-speed manual transmission with a triple-disc clutch and a carbon fiber driveshaft. These changes allow the car to reach 0-160 km/h (0-99.4 mph) in 7 seconds.

