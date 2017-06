This 1966 Sunbeam Tiger was brought to Omega Motorsport’s NoFlyZone Midwest event at Rantoul Aviation Center’s Airstrip where the small car went 151 mph several times but has been as fast as 170 mph. It was able to achieve those speeds thanks to a Ford Racing all-aluminum 363 ci V8 that produces 525 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a five-speed manual transmission and 8.8″ rear end.

Source: 1320 Video