For Sale: 1967 Mustang with a LSx

This 1967 Ford Mustang is for sale on eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) in Kansas City, Missouri with a reserve price. Under the hood sits a 5.3 L LSx (Vortec 5300) connected to a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission, both taken from a 2004 Chevy Silverado. The engine has been upgraded with Camaro intake and injectors. Out back sits a Ford 8.8″ differential with 3.55 gears from an Explorer. The owner says the Mustang gets 26 mpg on the highway and has been daily driven for the past two years. The car even made a 24-hour trip from California to Missouri with no issues.

