Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Hellcat V8

It might be another year before Jeep ships a Grand Cherokee with a Hellcat V8 but True Street Performance in New York decided to build one now. The project started after a customer asked them if they could build one for them. The company decided to experiment building one using their shop Jeep and an extra Hellcat V8 before committing to a customer. The power steering pump, battery, and other accessories required relocation in order for the engine to fit. There was no way the factory drivetrain would survive 707 horsepower so they used a Jeep NAG1 transmission built by Paramount Performance, stronger diff and axles. The factory transfer case was left alone. The video below shows the powerful SUV running a quarter-mile in 10.8 sec at 128 mph but their best so far is 10.5 sec at 132 mph. If you can’t wait for Jeep to sell you a Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee, True Street Performance will build you one for $40K-$50K.

Source: True Street Performance and TruckYeah