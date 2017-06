Will Courtney talked with Jason from Mercury Racing about their 7.0 L SB4 DOHC V8 crate motor. The engine is based off a LSx V8 and uses off-the-shelf parts that can be purchased from any number of companies. The engine produces 750 horsepower on 91 octane fuel with a 11.7:1 compression ratio. If you are interested in owning one you will need to contact their approved seller Speedkore Performance Group and have around $28K.

Source: The Drive