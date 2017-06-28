For Sale: 1934 Ford Coupe with a EcoBoost TT V6

This 1934 Ford Coupe is for sale at RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina with an asking price of $105,000. The hot rod was built by Detroit Street Rods in 2009 and won Best of Show Award at SEMA the same year. Between the front wheels is a Ford EcoBoost 3.5 L twin-turbo V6 that produces 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. The engine was converted to a RWD/Longitudinal layout by Technosports and installed by Ford. Behind that sits a Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9″ rear end with 3.90 gears. The coupe rides on a Roadster Shop chassis and Heidts Superide front-half with A-arm front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear with adjustable QA-1 coilovers and Wilwood disc brakes on each corner.

Source: RK Motors