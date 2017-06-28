1959 Cadillac with a LSA V8

This 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville was built by Hardcore Engine Builders in Hungary. The builders have upgraded every major component on this land yacht. The engine has been upgraded to a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 that produces 580 horsepower thanks to a Aeromotive EFI system. Behind that sits a 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission connected to a Currie Ford 9″ housing and Strange diff with 3.55 gears. The car now rides on a Ridetech adjustable coilover suspension and stops thanks to CTS-V six-pistons disc brakes.

Source: Hardcore Engine Builders