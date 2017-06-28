1959 Cadillac with a LSA V8

This 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville was built by Hardcore Engine Builders in Hungary. The builders have upgraded every major component on this land yacht. The engine has been upgraded to a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 that produces 580 horsepower thanks to a Aeromotive EFI system. Behind that sits a 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission connected to a Currie Ford 9″ housing and Strange diff with 3.55 gears. The car now rides on a Ridetech adjustable coilover suspension and stops thanks to CTS-V six-pistons disc brakes.
Source: Hardcore Engine Builders
3 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
This idea intrigues me. 59 isn’t my favorite year, but this job looks good enough, I would love to take her for a spin…
swaptastic
Those supercharged LSx motors are amazing and will make any car feel like a beast.
JimmyinTEXAS
Very true. I’ve been thinking about a 58 series 62, with LSA and suspension set up like CTS-V. Putting these guys on the list to do the work.