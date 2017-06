I came across this unique 1967 Mustang while researching for another article. The Pony car is powered by a turbocharged Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four that has been stroked to 2.3 liters thanks to a FFWD Connection kit. The engine also features a FFWD head, FFWD camshafts, and DSM Link ECU. Unfortunately I couldn’t find more videos or info. If you have more details please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: TalonTSi97 and CZeroMedia