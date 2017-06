We first wrote about Speed Science’s unique NSX-powered Honda Integra last year. Since then they completed the swap and took it to the dyno where the 3.0 L C30A V6 made 300 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque at the flywheel. It seems some throttle body issues might have held the engine back some. You can follow the build on Speed Science’s Facebook page or the project’s build thread.

Source: Speed Science FB page