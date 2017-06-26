Opel GT with a Turbo 2JZ

Polish drifter Paweł Trela has continued to upgrade his Opel GT along with its appearance since 2013. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six that produces 631-887 hp (640-900 KM) and 575-774 lb-ft (780-1050 Nm) thanks to a Garrett GTX3582R turbocharger, 1600 cc injectors, EMU ECU, and nitrous system. Behind the engine is a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission with a Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate carbon clutch. The car weighs 2733 lb (1,240 kg) with a fuel tank of fuel and driver.

Source: PawelTrela.pl and Pawel Trela FB page via Piotr