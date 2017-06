This 1948 Dodge truck is owned by Kyle Cochran and built by his company Rustic Nail & Co in Bowling Green, Kentucky to be used as a shop truck. The 1-1/2 ton truck rides on a custom chassis and AccuAir air suspension. Power comes from a twin-turbo Cummins 5.9 L ISB inline-six that shoots the exhaust straight through the hood. The engine and transmission was built and installed by Kingspeed Race & Repair.

Source: Holley and Kingspeed Race & Repair