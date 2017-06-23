For Sale: Toyota MR2 with a Volvo Turbo Inline-Five

This Toyota MR2 is for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Boston, England with an asking price of £17,500. This first thing that jumps out is the Luxurypart Lp Gemballa S body kit. Behind the driver sits a 2.3 L Volvo B5234T5 inline-five upgraded with 750 cc injectors, 90 mm MAF, TD04-18T turbocharger making 20 psi of boost, and a M4.4 ECU with custom map. Owner claims the car takes 3.2 seconds to reach 0-60 (assuming km/h).

Source: Facebook Marketplace