Mike Heim will be showing off his wild 1967 Camaro at Carlisle Chevrolet Nationals in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. To get ready for the event he took the Camaro to KRB Graphics for some unique racing stripes. Mike recorded some videos of the car running before loading it in a transport. Listen to the LSx V12 built by V12LS that makes 800 horsepower on stock LS1 internals. V12LS is now taking orders with long-block models costing V12 $35K.

Source: Quality Custom Rides