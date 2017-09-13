1968 Volvo Amazon with a Turbo 4G63

Matt Farah took some time out at Gridlife to drive Brian Block’s very unique 1968 Volvo 122S Amazon. The classic Volvo is powered by a 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four from a 1991 Plymouth Laser that produces 350 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features Wiseco 9.5:1 forged pistons, Crower 272 camshafts, springs and retainers, Siemens Deka 720 cc injectors, and Precision 5831 turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a ACT pressure plate, Mitsubishi flywheel, and World Class Ford T-5 five-speed manual transmission with a Bill Hincher bellhousing. Power goes to a narrowed Ford 8.8 rear end with Ford Racing LSD and 4.11 gears through a custom length Precision Driveshaft. Enjoy as Matt tries to wrestle this around the track.

Source: The Smoking Tire and Speedhunters