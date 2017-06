We first wrote about Austin Barnett’s Subaru WRX called “Rexzilla” in February. The project still retains AWD however it’s powered by a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six and six-speed transmission from a Nissan R34. Austin recently took it to the dyno and although the engine was suffering from ignition issues it still made 713 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on E80 fuel.

Source: Billetworkz and @Panda_WRX