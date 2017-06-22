Custom Ford Mustang on Dodge Ram 4×4 Chassis

When Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan wanted to build a custom 4×4 Mustang for his brother he first turned to 3D artist and automotive designer Hussain Albagali. After developing the concept and getting approval a team of fabricators got to work installing a sixth generation Mustang body over a 2015 Dodge Ram 4×4 chassis. This means the Mustang would be powered by a 6.4 L HEMI V8. The project took a total of seven months to complete.

Source: Hussain Albagali via Carscoops