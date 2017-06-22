Ford Fiesta with an Evo Powertrain

This Ford Fiesta is driven by Marek Rybníček for the Liqui Moly Racing Team in the Czech Republic. The 950 kg (2094 lb) race car was built to compete in FIA European hill climb competition and features a Mitsubishi Evo powertrain that produces 650 horsepower and 800+ Nm (589 lb-ft) of torque. There is no word on which generation the powertrain was taken from but Marek’s previous race car was an Evo IX (9th generation).

Source: Liqui Moly FB page, Hillclimb Monsters and Marek Rybníček