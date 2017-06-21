For Sale: 1980 MGB with a Rover V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1980 MGB Limited Edition is for sale on eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) in Hebron, Ohio with a starting price of $15,000. This small roadster was upgraded to a 4.6 L Rover V8 by Andy’s Auto who specialize in MG V8 conversions. The engine was built with an forged 9.75:1 pistons, Isky Racing camshaft, valve work, high volume oil pump, and Edelbrock 500 cfm carburetor. Behind the engine sits a Rover LT77 five-speed manual transmission with 21 lb lightened flywheel and Triumph TR8 clutch connected to a custom driveshaft and narrowed GM 10-bolt rear end with 3.42 gears.

Source: eBay (affiliate link - we earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) via Bring a Trailer