MCM’s Toyota Cresta with a Turbo Barra

Might Car Mods are back with another engine swap project. The boys traveled to Japan to purchase a Toyota Cresta (X70 series) for $2,000 with the goal of building a 10-second quarter-mile car. They hope to achieve this by installing a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six. The engine was rebuilt with upgraded valve springs, head studs, and a Garrett GTW turbocharger. Running E85 fuel through three pumps, the engine produces 600 horsepower to the wheels. There was no way the factory Toyota drivetrain could handle that level of power. So the team also installed a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and solid axle rear end. They also upgraded the rear suspension to a custom ladder-bar system. Watch if the guys reach their 10-second goal.

Source: Mighty Car Mods